ATI Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

ATI Inc. ATI is set to release first-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on April 30.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of roughly 11.2% on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 4.5% in the last reported quarter. ATI is expected to have benefited from robust growth in its core markets from a favorable demand scenario in the first quarter.

ATI’s shares have gained 185.4% over the past year compared with the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s 27.2% growth.



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Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do ATI’s Revenue Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter consolidated revenues for ATI is currently pegged at $1,186 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 3.7%.

Factors at Play for ATI Stock

ATI is expected to have gained from strong aerospace and defense demand in the first quarter, supporting margin expansion. The company is committed to expanding margins through operational efficiency and enhancing consistency of cash flows by reducing seasonality, the benefits of which are expected to reflect on its first-quarter results.

Its positive outlook of achieving long-term financial health is also emphasized by its higher EBITDA and free cash flow guidance. With expanding margins, ATI expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $216-$226 million in the first quarter, indicating year-over-year growth of roughly 14% at the midpoint. Adjusted free cash flow of $430-$490 million is expected for full-year 2026, suggesting a 21% year-over-year increase.

The growth in earnings is expected to be backed by a significant production ramp induced through higher demand for ATI's proprietary alloys, forgings and specialty materials. Higher government spending on defense also serves as a favorable factor, boosting sustained growth. Its Advanced Alloy & Solutions segment’s margins are also poised for growth from favorable manufacturing costs and pricing of exotic alloys.

Efficient capital deployment in AI-driven power infrastructure across nuclear and land-based gas turbine markets, added with building differentiated nickel capability through upgrading specific equipment or processes, positions the company to benefit from further upside in its performance.

ATI Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ATI Inc. price-eps-surprise | ATI Inc. Quote

What Our Model Unveils for ATI Stock

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for ATI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here. ATI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for ATI is +1.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is currently pegged at 88 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for CF’s earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $2.35.

Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +20.12% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The consensus mark for ALB’s first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.24.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release earnings on April 29, has an Earnings ESP of +7.07%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC's earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at 68 cents. KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.





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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.