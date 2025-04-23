ATI Reaches Agreement With USW For Specialty Rolled Products Employees

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) announced its employees have ratified a new six-year labor agreement with the United Steelworkers. The company said the agreement delivers a competitive wage and benefit package to nearly 1,000 represented employees, covering a six-year term through February 28, 2031.

"We are pleased to have reached agreement with the USW for our Specialty Rolled Products employees at our Western Pennsylvania and Lockport, New York, facilities," said Kimberly Fields, ATI President and CEO.

Shares of ATI Inc. are up 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

