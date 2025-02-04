News & Insights

ATI Q4 Profit Slips, Yet Beats Estimates; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI), a company that produces specialty materials, Tuesday announced a reduction in fourth-quarter earnings, yet beat the estimates. The company provided guidance for the first quarter.

Shares of ATI are increasing to 9% in the pre-market trading.

For the fourth quarter, profit decreased to $137.1 million, or $0.94 per share compared with $145.7 million, or $0.99 per share last year.

The adjusted earnings were at $115 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The revenue for the period rose 10.2 percent to $1.172 billion from $1.064 billion last year.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects Adjusted EBITDA to range between $170 million to $180 million.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share is expected to range between $0.55 to $0.61.

For the full year, the company anticipated to range between Adjusted EBITDA to range between $800 million to $840 million.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the full year is anticipated to be $2.80 to $3.00.

In the pre-market trading, ATI is 8.90% higher at $63.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.

