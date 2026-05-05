ATI Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Robust Demand, Revenues Miss

ATI Inc. ATI posted adjusted earnings of $1 per share for the first quarter of 2026, up 39% from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents by 13.6%.

Sales of $1,151.5 million rose 1% year over year but missed the consensus estimate of $1,186.1 million by 2.9%. Strength in aerospace and defense demand supported results, while profitability benefited from improved mix and pricing.

The consolidated adjusted EBITDA lift of 19% year over year to $231.7 million pointed to better operating leverage and a richer product mix, particularly in the company’s higher-value materials portfolio.

ATI Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ATI Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ATI Inc. Quote

ATI’s Segment Highlights

High-Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) generated sales of $614.3 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter. However, the figure fell short of the consensus estimate of $647 million. Segment EBITDA rose 16.7% year over year to $152.9 million.

Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) posted sales of $537.2 million, down 4.1% year over year. The figure missed the consensus estimate of $559 million. Segment EBITDA increased 16.3% to $97 million, reflecting stronger price/mix despite the sales decline.

ATI's Financials

ATI ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $401.7 million, compared with $416.7 million at the end of 2025. The company’s cash position reflected the combination of higher operating cash generation and continued capital returns, alongside typical working-capital movements. Long-term debt totaled $1,794.7 million at quarter end, up from $1,718.3 million at the end of 2025.

ATI’s 2026 Outlook Raised

Management lifted full-year expectations following the first-quarter performance. For the second quarter of 2026, ATI expects adjusted EBITDA of $245-$255 million and adjusted earnings of 98 cents-$1.04 per share.

For full-year 2026, adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $1,010-$1,060 million, up from the prior $975-$1,025 million view. Adjusted earnings guidance was raised to $4.20-$4.48 per share from $3.99-$4.27 previously, alongside a higher adjusted free cash flow outlook of $465-$525 million versus the prior $430-$490 million range.

ATI’s Price Performance

ATI’s shares are up 123.7% over a year compared with the 23.8% growth recorded by the industry.



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ATI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF,Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP and Aris Mining Corporation ARIS.

CF Industries is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.35 per share, indicating 27.03% year-over-year growth. CF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Compass Mineral is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6. The consensus estimate for CMP’s earnings per share is pegged at 66 cents. CMP presently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Aris is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARIS’ first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 77 cents, indicating 381.25% year-over-year growth. ARIS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

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