ATI Physical Therapy trading resumes

14:34 EST ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) trading resumes
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ATIP:
- ATI Physical Therapy trading halted, volatility trading pause
- ATI Physical Therapy Q3 2024 Financial Performance and Outlook
- Ati Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.