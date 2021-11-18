ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) shareholders have endured a 59% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 59% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

ATI Physical Therapy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

ATI Physical Therapy's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 2.5%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price drop of 59% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We don't generally like to own companies with falling revenues and no profits, so we're pretty cautious of this one, at the moment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ATIP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While ATI Physical Therapy shareholders are down 59% for the year, the market itself is up 31%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 10.0%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ATI Physical Therapy .

