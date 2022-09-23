ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.'s (NYSE:ATIP) 12% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 64% as well as institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 64% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions who own 24% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$222m last week,private equity firms took the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of ATI Physical Therapy. NYSE:ATIP Ownership Breakdown September 23rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ATI Physical Therapy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

ATI Physical Therapy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of ATI Physical Therapy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:ATIP Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

ATI Physical Therapy is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Advent International Corporation, with ownership of 56%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.7% and 4.7% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of ATI Physical Therapy

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.. It seems the board members have no more than US$1.5m worth of shares in the US$222m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in ATI Physical Therapy. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 64%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ATI Physical Therapy better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that ATI Physical Therapy is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

