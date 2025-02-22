ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY Earnings Preview: Recent $ATIP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY ($ATIP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $189,623,100 and earnings of -$3.26 per share.
ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC removed 320,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $801,250
- KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 258,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $646,500
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 66,563 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,407
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 16,694 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,735
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 14,107 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,267
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 12,225 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,562
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 11,433 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,582
