ATI Inks Multi-Year Supply Agreement With GKN Aerospace

ATI Inc. ATI reached a new multi-year agreement with GKN Aerospace to supply high-value titanium materials used in the production of commercial and military airframes. GKN is a leading global tier-one aerospace supplier.

ATI will provide the majority share of titanium plate and sheet products to GKN. Shipments are projected to start in the third quarter of 2022. ATI expects delivery tracking to rise with market demand.

ATI stated that this agreement considerably expands its longstanding relationship with GKN. It is honored to partner with GKN as it secures a long-term supply of materials vital to its success as a leading innovator.

The latest demonstration of ATI's transformation focuses on high-value materials for its aerospace and defense markets. ATI noted that its world-class melting, rolling and finishing capabilities provide GKN with the quality, delivery and service it needs to serve its commercial and military customers.

ATI, in its last earnings call, stated that it projects continued growth in its most significant end markets. The company’s lean cost structures will help it improve earnings and margins from the year-ago quarter’s levels amid the prevailing environment. It expects to continue improving inventory efficiency, balanced with ensuring an adequate supply of input materials to achieve growth.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ATI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Cabot Corporation CBT and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM.

Albemarle has a projected earnings growth rate of 239.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB's current-year earnings has been revised 20.5% upward in the past 60 days.

Albemarle’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 22.5%, on average. ALB has gained around 11.2% in a year and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cabot, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings for the current year has been revised 6% upward in the past 60 days.

Cabot’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 28.6% over a year.

Sociedad has a projected earnings growth rate of 422.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SQM’s current-year earnings has been revised 75.3% upward in the past 60 days.

Sociedad’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average being 28.2%. SQM has gained 82.1% in a year. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1.

