ATI Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $145.7 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $193.0 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.0 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.06 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

