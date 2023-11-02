ATI Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $75.7 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $61.1 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.4 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.03 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $75.7 Mln. vs. $61.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

