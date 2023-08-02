ATI Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ATI Inc. (ATI):

Earnings: $76.0 million in Q2 vs. -$38.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.52 in Q2 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86.2 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.55 per share Revenue: $1.05 billion in Q2 vs. $959.5 million in the same period last year.

