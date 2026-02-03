ATI Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $96.6 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $137.1 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.8 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $1.177 billion from $1.172 billion last year.

ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96.6 Mln. vs. $137.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $1.177 Bln vs. $1.172 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.83 To $ 0.89

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.