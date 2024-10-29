ATI Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $82.7 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $90.2 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85.9 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.051 billion from $1.026 billion last year.

ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $82.7 Mln. vs. $90.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.051 Bln vs. $1.026 Bln last year.

