ATI Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $100.7 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $81.9 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.4 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $1.140 billion from $1.095 billion last year.

ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100.7 Mln. vs. $81.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.140 Bln vs. $1.095 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.69 - $0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 - $3.07

