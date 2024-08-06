ATI Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $81.9 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $90.4 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.095 billion from $1.046 billion last year.

ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $81.9 Mln. vs. $90.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.095 Bln vs. $1.046 Bln last year.

