ATI Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $97.0 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $66.1 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $104.4 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $1.144 billion from $1.042 billion last year.

ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $97.0 Mln. vs. $66.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.144 Bln vs. $1.042 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 - $0.73 Full year EPS guidance: $2.87 - $3.09

