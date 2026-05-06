Is ATI INC (ATI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ATI (ATI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

ATI is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 67 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ATI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ATI has moved about 35.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, ATI is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.8%.

For Intuitive Machines, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 81.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ATI belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that ATI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Intuitive Machines, Inc., however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #97. The industry has moved -6.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to ATI and Intuitive Machines, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.