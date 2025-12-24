Is ATI INC (ATI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ATI (ATI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ATI is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 63 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ATI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ATI has returned 111.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 35% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ATI is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Woodward (WWD). The stock is up 90% year-to-date.

For Woodward, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ATI belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.6% so far this year, meaning that ATI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Woodward is also part of the same industry.

ATI and Woodward could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

