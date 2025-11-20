Is ATI INC (ATI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ATI (ATI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ATI is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 64 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ATI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ATI has gained about 78.3% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 16.9%. This shows that ATI is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Astronics Corporation (ATRO). The stock has returned 209.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Astronics Corporation's current year EPS has increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ATI belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20% so far this year, so ATI is performing better in this area. Astronics Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on ATI and Astronics Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

