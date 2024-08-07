ATI Inc (ATI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

ATI Inc. ATI recorded a profit of $81.9 million or 58 cents per share in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the year-ago quarter's profit of $90.4 million or 62 cents.

ATI posted adjusted earnings of 60 cents, down 13% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 69 cents. Adjusted earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents.

The company’s net sales in the first quarter were $1,095.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,104 million. Net sales were up around 5% year over year. ATI saw strong year-over-year sales growth in aerospace and defense.

ATI Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ATI Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ATI Inc. Quote

Segment Highlights

High-Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) reported sales of $562 million in the second quarter, up 6.6% year over year. However, the figure fell short of the consensus estimate of $588.9 million. HPMC's segment EBITDA rose 4% year over year to $113.8 million. The rise in segment EBITDA can be attributed to increased volumes on higher-margin, latest-generation commercial aerospace platforms.

Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) recorded sales of $533.3 million, up approximately 3% from the prior year's figure of $518.9 million. The figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $513.6 million. The segment's EBITDA for the quarter was $87.5 million, up 18% year over year. Margins improved sequentially primarily driven by an improved sales mix, thanks to increased deliveries of titanium.

Financials

In second-quarter 2024, cash provided by operating activities amounted to $101 million compared with the previous year's figure of $68.1 million. The company's long-term debt was $1,854 million, up 9% from prior year’s levels.

Outlook

ATI's capabilities, long-term agreements and backlog enable the company to reaffirm its full-year outlook. Its clear strategy of leading in aerospace & defense and 'aero-like' markets keeps ATI on track to meet its 2024 guidance. The company expressed confidence in its ability to achieve the financial targets set for 2025 and 2027. ATI also highlighted the recent announcement of $4 billion in new sales commitments from the Farnborough International Airshow, predominantly for nickel alloys, which includes $550 million in revenues for 2027. This demonstrates that ATI remains on track to exceed $5 billion in revenues and $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2027.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space areFranco-Nevada Corporation FNV, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM and Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. Franco-Nevada and Avino Silversport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Barrick carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.27. The consensus estimate for FNV’s earnings has increased by 3% in the past 60 days. FNV beat the consensus estimate in the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10.5%. It is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current-year earnings is pegged at 5 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 25%. The consensus estimate for ASM’s earnings has increased by 25% in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have increased 32.4% in the past year. It is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrick's current-year earnings is pegged at $1.16, indicating a rise of 38.1% from year-ago levels. The consensus estimate for GOLD’s earnings has increased 9% in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have increased 5.4% in the past year. GOLD will release second-quarter results on Aug 12.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.