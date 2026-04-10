Is ATI INC (ATI) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ATI (ATI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ATI is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 67 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ATI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ATI has returned about 39.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 5.9%. This shows that ATI is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY). The stock is up 10.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's current year EPS has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ATI belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, meaning that ATI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to ATI and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.