Is ATI INC (ATI) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ATI (ATI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

ATI is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 64 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ATI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ATI has returned about 79.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 34% on average. This shows that ATI is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Astronics Corporation (ATRO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 205.4%.

Over the past three months, Astronics Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ATI belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.8% so far this year, so ATI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Astronics Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to ATI and Astronics Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

