ATI Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Well Above Estimates; Shares Up 5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, ATI, Inc. (ATI) said it expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $0.83 to $0.89 per share.

On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.99 to $4.27 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $3.88 per share for the year.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ATI is trading on the NYSE at $127.88, up $6.08 or 4.99 percent.

