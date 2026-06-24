ATI Expands Aerospace Inspection and Manufacturing Capacity in Mexico

ATI Inc. ATI has expanded its advanced manufacturing and inspection capabilities to meet increasing demand for next-generation aerospace engine components, reinforcing its position as a key supplier to the global aerospace industry. The company’s newly operational facility in Chihuahua, Mexico, enhances critical capacities within ATI’s aerospace forging value chain and is designed to help customers navigate ongoing supply chain challenges affecting aircraft engine production.

The state-of-the-art greenfield facility combines advanced machining, nondestructive testing, finishing and quality verification technologies in a single location, enabling ATI to more efficiently move critical aerospace components from forging through final inspection while improving throughput and reducing lead times.

The expansion supports both existing and next-generation aerospace engine programs that require advanced materials and precision manufacturing. ATI is also working closely with customers to accelerate the qualification of critical parts and capabilities to meet rising commercial and defense aerospace demand.

The new facility also strengthens ATI’s integrated aerospace manufacturing network by providing access to a highly skilled aerospace workforce in Mexico. The investment aligns with the company’s long-term strategy of expanding differentiated manufacturing capabilities in high-growth aerospace and defense markets.

The project was completed within ATI’s existing capital expenditure framework, demonstrating the company’s focus on disciplined investment while expanding capacity in strategically important areas of its business.

Per ATI, the investment strengthens a critical segment of the aerospace value chain. As demand for advanced aerospace engines continues to increase, the additional capacity will allow ATI to deliver high-quality products with greater throughput and the differentiated performance customers require. Fields added that the expansion enhances supply chain resilience and supports the aerospace industry’s continued growth.

Shares of ATI are up 140.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.8% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ATI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Aerospace sector include Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON, Heico Corporation HEI and AAR Corp. AIR. AXON and HEI carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while AIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s current-year earnings stands at $8.09 per share, implying a 18.1% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 8.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.78 per share, implying a 18% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.97 per share, indicating a 27.1% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.3%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.