ATI Elects Kimberly Fields As CEO As Robert Wetherbee Sets To Become Exec. Chairman

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI), a manufacturer of specialty materials and components, Friday said that it has elected Kimberly Fields as its chief executive officer and president, effective July 1.

She will succeed Robert Wetherbee who will become Executive Chairman.

Fields has served as the chief operating officer of the company since 2022 and became president in July 2023.

In pre-market activity, ATI shares are trading at $44.72, down 3.75% on the New York Stock Exchange.

