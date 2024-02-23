News & Insights

Markets
ATI

ATI Elects Kimberly Fields As CEO As Robert Wetherbee Sets To Become Exec. Chairman

February 23, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI), a manufacturer of specialty materials and components, Friday said that it has elected Kimberly Fields as its chief executive officer and president, effective July 1.

She will succeed Robert Wetherbee who will become Executive Chairman.

Fields has served as the chief operating officer of the company since 2022 and became president in July 2023.

In pre-market activity, ATI shares are trading at $44.72, down 3.75% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.