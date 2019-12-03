ATI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allegheny Technologies, Inc (Symbol: ATI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.10, changing hands as low as $22.72 per share. Allegheny Technologies, Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.03 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.80.

