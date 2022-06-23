ATI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Allegheny Technologies, Inc (Symbol: ATI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.35, changing hands as low as $20.87 per share. Allegheny Technologies, Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.85 per share, with $30.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.56.

