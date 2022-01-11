ATI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allegheny Technologies, Inc (Symbol: ATI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.25, changing hands as high as $19.41 per share. Allegheny Technologies, Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.85 per share, with $25.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.23.

