ATI COO Kimberly Fields Gets Additional Role Of President

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI), manufacturer of specialty materials and components, said on Wednesday that its Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Fields has been designated as president and chief operating officer with effect from July 1.

Fields has been the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer since January 2022.

Prior to joining ATI, she has worked senior leadership roles in companies like DEX Corporation, GE and EVRAZ.

On Tuesday, shares of ATI closed at $ 38.48, up 2.64% or $0.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

