ATI CFO Don Newman To Retire In March, 2026; Backs Q3, FY25 Outlook

September 10, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ATI, Inc. (ATI) announced Wednesday that Executive Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer Don Newman has informed he will retire March 1, 2026. He joined ATI as Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO in 2020.

As the Company conducts a search for his successor, Newman will continue to serve as CFO until his retirement date. Following his retirement, he will serve the Company in an advisory capacity for a period of time to allow for a smooth handoff.

Rob Foster, ATI Vice President of Financial and Operating Strategies, will lead development of ATI's 2026 financial plan. Foster most recently served as President of Specialty Alloys & Components and has held leadership roles across every ATI business.

ATI said it is engaging a leading executive search firm to assist in the search for its next CFO and will consider both external and internal candidates.

The Company added that is focused on identifying a proven finance leader with deep operational experience and a strong track record of performance in complex industrial or aerospace environments.

ATI also reiterated its adjusted earnings guidance for the third quarter in the range of $0.69 to $0.75 per share, and for the full year 2025 in the range of $2.90 to $3.07 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, and $3.02 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

