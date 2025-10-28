ATI Boosts FY25 Outlook; Shares Surge 15% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, ATI, Inc. (ATI) said it expects adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter inn a range of $0.84 to $0.90 per share.

On average, six analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.15 to $3.21 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $2.90 to $3.07 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $3.01 per share for the year.

