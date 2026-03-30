ATI (ATI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, ATI (ATI) was down 3.51% at $135.50. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

The stock of maker of steel and specialty metals has fallen by 14.16% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 12.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ATI in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 20.83% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.19 billion, indicating a 3.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $4.96 billion, representing changes of +29.01% and +8.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ATI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. Currently, ATI is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ATI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 34.41.

It's also important to note that ATI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry stood at 2.36 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.