ATI (ATI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

ATI (ATI) closed at $82.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

The maker of steel and specialty metals's shares have seen an increase of 7.98% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ATI in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 28, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.14 billion, indicating a 8.43% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $4.63 billion, indicating changes of +24.39% and +6.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, ATI possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, ATI is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.6. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 34.54.

It's also important to note that ATI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

