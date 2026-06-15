ATI (ATI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

ATI (ATI) closed the most recent trading day at $195.81, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.07%.

The maker of steel and specialty metals's shares have seen an increase of 28.7% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of ATI will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.99, indicating a 33.78% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.22 billion, indicating a 7.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion, indicating changes of +34.26% and +8.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATI. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, ATI holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ATI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.64. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 37.32 for its industry.

One should further note that ATI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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