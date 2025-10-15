ATI (ATI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ATI (ATI) closed the most recent trading day at $83.32, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

The maker of steel and specialty metals's stock has climbed by 6.68% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ATI in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 28, 2025. In that report, analysts expect ATI to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.14 billion, indicating a 8.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.06 per share and a revenue of $4.63 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.39% and +6.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ATI. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ATI is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, ATI is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.75. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 34.25 for its industry.

One should further note that ATI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

