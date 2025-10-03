ATI (ATI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, ATI (ATI) closed at $81.28, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.

The maker of steel and specialty metals's shares have seen an increase of 6.95% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ATI in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.75, showcasing a 25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.13 billion, showing a 7.79% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.06 per share and a revenue of $4.62 billion, signifying shifts of +24.39% and +5.84%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATI should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ATI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ATI has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.01 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.14, which means ATI is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ATI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry stood at 2.38 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

