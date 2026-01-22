ATI (ATI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, ATI (ATI) closed at $123.11, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.91%.

The maker of steel and specialty metals's shares have seen an increase of 6.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.98% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ATI in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 3, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.89, marking a 12.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.2 billion, indicating a 2.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.2 per share and a revenue of $4.61 billion, indicating changes of +30.08% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ATI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. ATI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ATI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.82, so one might conclude that ATI is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ATI has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.