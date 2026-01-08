ATI (ATI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, ATI (ATI) was down 1.86% at $118.59. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

The maker of steel and specialty metals's shares have seen an increase of 15.38% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 7.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ATI in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 3, 2026. In that report, analysts expect ATI to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 1.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.2 per share and revenue of $4.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.08% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher. ATI currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ATI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.81, which means ATI is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ATI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

