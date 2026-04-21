ATI (ATI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, ATI (ATI) was down 3.11% at $158.95. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of steel and specialty metals had gained 12.08% outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ATI in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. In that report, analysts expect ATI to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.19 billion, indicating a 3.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ATI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $4.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.01% and +8.21%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ATI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Currently, ATI is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ATI is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 37.45.

Meanwhile, ATI's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.