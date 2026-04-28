ATI (ATI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from ATI (ATI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, indicating an increase of 22.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.19 billion, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ATI metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- High Performance Materials & Components' will reach $646.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Advanced Alloys & Solutions' reaching $559.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'EBITDA- Advanced Alloys & Solutions' of $94.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $83.40 million.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- High Performance Materials & Components' to reach $153.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $131.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of ATI have returned +13.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Currently, ATI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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