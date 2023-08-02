ATI (ATI) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 49.98

The average one-year price target for ATI (NYSE:ATI) has been revised to 49.98 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 46.41 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.82% from the latest reported closing price of 47.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATI. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 8.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATI is 0.33%, an increase of 18.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 162,451K shares. The put/call ratio of ATI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,375K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,952K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 30.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,428K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,590K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 26.23% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,969K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,198K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,042K shares, representing a decrease of 67.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 25.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,003K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 24.03% over the last quarter.

ATI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATI is a $3 billion global manufacturer solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science; advanced, integrated process technologies; and relentlessly innovative people. They serve customers whose demanding applications need to fly higher, dig deeper, stand stronger, and last longer— anywhere on, above, or below the earth. They partner to create new specialty materials in forms that deliver ultimate performance and long-term value in applications like jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace components. They produce powders for forging and additive manufacturing; rolled materials, and finished components. Their specialty materials withstand extremes of temperature, stress and corrosion to improve and protect human lives every day.

