ATI (ATI) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 58.03

The average one-year price target for ATI (NYSE:ATI) has been revised to 58.03 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 55.21 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.40% from the latest reported closing price of 51.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATI. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATI is 0.34%, a decrease of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 164,834K shares. The put/call ratio of ATI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,207K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,225K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 2.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,531K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,684K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 6.12% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,949K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,969K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 4.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,036K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,037K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,646K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing an increase of 16.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 21.33% over the last quarter.

ATI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATI is a $3 billion global manufacturer solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science; advanced, integrated process technologies; and relentlessly innovative people. They serve customers whose demanding applications need to fly higher, dig deeper, stand stronger, and last longer— anywhere on, above, or below the earth. They partner to create new specialty materials in forms that deliver ultimate performance and long-term value in applications like jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace components. They produce powders for forging and additive manufacturing; rolled materials, and finished components. Their specialty materials withstand extremes of temperature, stress and corrosion to improve and protect human lives every day.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.