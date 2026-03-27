ATI (ATI) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 162.85

The average one-year price target for ATI (NYSE:ATI) has been revised to $162.85 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of $146.30 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $200.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from the latest reported closing price of $143.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATI. This is an decrease of 303 owner(s) or 32.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATI is 0.22%, an increase of 29.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.13% to 128,560K shares. The put/call ratio of ATI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 17,096K shares representing 12.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,148K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 36.63% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,356K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,901K shares , representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 30.78% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,612K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 55.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,385K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares , representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 81.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,419K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 28.01% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.