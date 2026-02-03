ATI (ATI) Price Target Increased by 11.18% to 135.60

The average one-year price target for ATI (NYSE:ATI) has been revised to $135.60 / share. This is an increase of 11.18% from the prior estimate of $121.96 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $114.13 to a high of $152.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.68% from the latest reported closing price of $128.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATI. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 9.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATI is 0.30%, an increase of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.77% to 157,386K shares. The put/call ratio of ATI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 17,148K shares representing 12.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,711K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,901K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,820K shares , representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 2.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,595K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,651K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 54.56% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,591K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing an increase of 62.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 284.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,536K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,513K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 48.78% over the last quarter.

