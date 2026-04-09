ATI (ATI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

ATI (ATI) closed the most recent trading day at $159.63, moving +2.07% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

The maker of steel and specialty metals's shares have seen a decrease of 0.69% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.4% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ATI in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.87, showcasing a 20.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.19 billion, indicating a 3.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $4.96 billion, signifying shifts of +29.01% and +8.17%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ATI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ATI presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, ATI is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 37.4. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 37.19 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ATI has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.53.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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