ATI (ATI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, ATI (ATI) was up +1.74% at $125.39. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of steel and specialty metals had gained 14.23% outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 10.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ATI in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 3, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.89, marking a 12.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.2 billion, up 2.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.2 per share and a revenue of $4.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +30.08% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ATI. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. ATI presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ATI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.34, which means ATI is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that ATI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

