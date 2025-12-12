ATI (ATI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ATI (ATI) closed at $108.96, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.69%.

The maker of steel and specialty metals's stock has climbed by 12.27% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ATI in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.89, indicating a 12.66% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.19 billion, indicating a 1.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.2 per share and revenue of $4.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.08% and +5.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATI. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.9% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ATI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ATI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 38.26.

Meanwhile, ATI's PEG ratio is currently 1.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ATI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

