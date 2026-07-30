ATI (ATI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, ATI (ATI) was up +2.24% at $181.90. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of steel and specialty metals had lost 7.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 2.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ATI in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2026. On that day, ATI is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.22 billion, up 6.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $4.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.58% and +8.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher within the past month. At present, ATI boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ATI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.65. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 35.85 of its industry.

It's also important to note that ATI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry stood at 2.28 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.