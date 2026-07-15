ATI (ATI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, ATI (ATI) was up +2.19% at $193.59. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

The stock of maker of steel and specialty metals has fallen by 3.5% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ATI in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 39.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.22 billion, indicating a 7.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.49 per share and a revenue of $5 billion, representing changes of +38.58% and +9.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ATI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.27% upward. At present, ATI boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, ATI is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 36.9 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that ATI has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.